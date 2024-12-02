Onyx CenterSource rolls out contactless virtual card solutions

Virtual credit card payments allow sensitive data to remain anonymous and secure when payments are made. Besides providing better security, this payment method also allows for increased control over the transaction and streamlined, contactless payment. In addition to enhanced data security, virtual credit cards offer users dynamic payment rules that verify the accuracy of the charged amounts, providing increased control over accounts payable.

Virtual credit card payments are automated on behalf of hotel clients and sent electronically to travel agencies, which makes the entire payment process automated and contactless, according to the official press release.