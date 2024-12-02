



Onramp aims to improve how ecommerce companies finance their operations. The company has extensive experience in the ecommerce sector and developed tools to support online businesses, offering a repayment model that aligns with their sales.

Representatives from Onramp stated that the collaboration with SHOPLINE aims to address limited capital issues, which represent a significant challenge in the ecommerce sector. This partnership allows sellers to pursue growth without the constraints of financial limitations.

As a result of this collaboration, SHOPLINE merchants are set to benefit from optimised approval and customised funding options tailored to their specific needs. These funds can be used for various purposes, such as upgrading inventory and marketing efforts, expanding product lines, and introducing new items. Additionally, Onramp provides flexible repayment options, including sales-based and fixed repayment structures.

Cash is accessible within 24 hours

The partnership offers a comprehensive approach to growth through rapid and adaptable financing, with cash accessible within 24 hours. This swift capital access assists online sellers in navigating cash flow challenges, particularly during peak seasons or when introducing new products. SHOPLINE merchants benefit from a dedicated team of ecommerce specialists at Onramp, who provide proactive loan assistance and strategic financial guidance. With this integrated support, Onramp aims to help SHOPLINE merchants develop resilient businesses that can scale sustainably.

Funding through Onramp Funds is now accessible to all US-based ecommerce merchants operating on platforms like SHOPLINE, Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Squarespace, and TikTok Shop. SHOPLINE officials stated that by using Onramp's customised financing solutions, their merchants can obtain the necessary capital with repayment plans that correspond to their revenue cycles.