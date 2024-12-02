OnPointe selects Yooz to move AP into the cloud

Yooz will power a cloud service to streamline and automate the accounts payable workflow from purchase to payment, enabling OnPointe to bring additional facilities online that are scheduled to open in Texas and Colorado later in 2015.

Accounting departments can process and approve documents since Yooz automatically GL-codes them and detects duplicates. A search box provides insant visibility into the entire AP workflow.

Yooz is part of ITESOFT Group, a European company that has for approximately 30 years been providing document capture and process automation. Yooz is a web-based and cloud solution that provides a number of automated document processing features, such as scanning, posting/assignment, automatic recognition, electronic validation workflow, exporting posts to ERP systems/accounting packages and electronic archiving. Companies such as Air France KLM, Bristol Myers Squibb, Jaguar Land Rover, Siemens, Pepsico, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and others use ITESOFT software solutions.

In recent news, Yooz has partnered withIntacct, a provider of cloud financial management and accounting software.