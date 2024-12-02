ONPEX and Intergiro partner to deliver multi-currency cross-border payments

Open Banking Report 2019





Launched this year, Intergiro provides its customers with corporate accounts. These are typically difficult to set up with traditional banks and established digital players. Before joining forces with ONPEX, Intergiro’s customers had access to standard IBAN accounts with European SEPA payments. Despite this, the growing demand to transfer and receive money in multiple currencies was not yet fulfilled for the EMI’s customers. Intergiro turned to specialist provider ONPEX to solve this issue. From now on, the Swedish eMoney institution will be making use of ONPEX’ Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform to build its own financial services using API-technology. Using these open APIs, Intergiro can pick from a range of payments and banking* features in order to tailor their services exactly to their customers’ needs.





Now, Intergiro’s customers will be able to transact across borders in a number of currencies, initially offering Great British Pounds (GBP), Swedish Krona (SEK), Norwegian Krone (NOK), and Danish Krone (DKK) – with the option to add up to 25 different currencies.





Prior to the partnership, Intergiro did not have access to the SWIFT payment network. As an established player, ONPEX was able to provide this connectivity, allowing Intergiro to offer SWIFT payments to its customers.



Regulated in Sweden as an eMoney institution (EMI), Intergiro is now equipped to provide its international customers with access to online multi-currency payments.