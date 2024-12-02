ONPEX and Financial House partner for cross-border financial services

The partnership empowers the EMI to offer cross-border transaction banking to its international customer base.

UK-based Financial House provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) banking and e-money issuing for small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses across Europe.

ONPEX BaaS allows the EMI to build its own financial services using Application Programme Interfaces (APIs).

Through ONPEX’ BaaS platform, Financial House can now access a wide range of payment and transaction banking features including multi-currency account issuing. This empowers the EMI to offer IBANs in its own and in its customers’ name, send and receive local SEPA and cross-border SWIFT payments, and enable foreign exchange (FX) trade in up to 25 currencies. Additional currencies now offered by Financial House include: Euros, Great British Pounds, Japanese Yen and Indian Rupees.

Once Financial House’s new services are available to customers, ONPEX will be managing the payment flows and processes in the back-end.