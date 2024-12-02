Online Payment Platform, ibanXS partner for PSD2 Open Banking platform

Online Payment Platform’s clients can now benefit from reaching more than 1.400 European banks through the ibanXS platform, whose banking coverage is growing constantly, with the aim to reach all over 5000+ European banks. Online Payment Platform is a platform PSP that offers specialised payment services for platforms and marketplaces. Customers include ANWB, Natuurhuisje, Kamernet, PayPal, PostNL, the eBay Classifieds Group, the Dutch ‘Marktplaats’ and the German ‘eBay Kleinanzeigen’. In 2019, millions of transactions took place via Online Payment Platform.

The payment service provider from Delft initially starts with their PSD2/Open Banking products for their clients in The Netherlands and Germany, with The United Kingdom to be added soon. In the Netherlands, Online Payment Platform takes part in the ‘iDEAL Scheduling’– pilot from the Dutch Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB: Centraal Justitieel Incassobureau), according to the official press release.