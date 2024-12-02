Online, mobile banking seminal for small business owners

55% of small business owners consider technology resources when choosing a financial institution, according to the Fall 2015 Raddon Small Business National Research, commissioned by Fiserv. 70% of panelists indicated theyd use a cash flow management tool

Many small business owners expected to increase the use of the following electronic payments via online and mobile banking in the 12 months following the survey. For business bill payments, 6% expect to increase use via online banking, 24% expect to increase use via mobile banking.

For ACH for direct deposit, 47% expect to increase use via online banking, 18% expect to increase use via mobile banking. For Wire transfers, 25% expect to increase use via online banking, 8% expect to increase use via mobile banking

70% of panelists will use a cash flow management tool if it is offered by their financial institutions. 24% ranked predictive cash management as the most important feature.