Online banking market size projected to reach USD 20.5 bln by 2026

Furthermore, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to shift towards online banking, thereby further propelling market growth.

The global online banking market size is projected to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2026, from USD 9.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2020-2026.

The study sheds light on key factors, constraints, opportunities, and a comprehensive impact review from 2020-2026.

Trends influencing the online banking market

Online bank customer base is on the rise with the growth of internet penetration and smartphone applications around the world. With population growth, logical brick and mortar banks will not be able to provide their ever-increasing customers with skillful service. Online banking advantages such as 24x7 operation, quick click-through registration, and online banking details such as e-statements, time and date of all purchases, loans, and credit card payments. The advantage offered by online banking has increased its adoption and, in turn, is expected to increase the online banking market size during the forecast period.

Factors such as convenience for the customer and better interest rates offered by online banking is expected to increase the online banking market size during the forecast period.

The growth in the ecommerce industry is further expected to fuel the online banking market size.

Banks embrace technology to reduce operating costs and remain competitive in the marketplace. It helps banks retain their clients by offering an enhanced customer experience and personalized services at lower costs. The online banking market is expected to grow rapidly due to increased adoption by banks.

However, the growing threat of cyber-attacks could hamper the adoption of digital banking. Fending off cyber-attacks is one of the biggest challenges banks around the globe face, considering the sensitive nature of the customer information they possess.

Online banking market share analysis