Online banking booming in Brazil - 2013

A report by Federação Brasileira de Bancos indicates that 51% of all banking transactions within Brazil were conducted via internet-connected devices during H1 2013.

The same study reveals that of the 51% transactions, 45% were completed from a computer-based device, up by 2% as compared with the previous year.

The results also reveal that mobile devices enjoyed more popularity than computer-based devices, as compared to 2012, when 3% of digital transactions in Brazil occurred over mobile devices, a figure that increased in 2013, reaching 6.2% for H1.

According to a different survey conducted by comScore, Brazil was the third Latin American country to lead in online banking metrics, with 43.7% of all internet users who banked online.

Another report, this time by IBOPE Media, unveils that Brazilians spent in average one hour and 22 minutes banking online during July 2013, which was longer than Germany’s 47 minutes. The same report also reveals a number of 22.1 million unique visitors engaged in digital transactions.