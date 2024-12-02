Onfido, Vodeno partner with challenger Aion Bank

Vodeno provides the full core banking suite for Aion Bank, while Onfido ensures that the Aion Bank team knows the real identities of their customers in the digital world. As a digital-first bank, Aion Bank must ensure that they’re fulfilling regulatory requirements such as ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC). In a traditional branch-based setting, this could be achieved with manual, face-to-face interactions. However, Aion wanted to avoid this for two reasons: industry disruption and customer experience.

AI-powered identity verification from Onfido uses a photo of the government-issued ID and facial biometrics, allowing Aion Bank to set itself apart from other digital banks by creating a secure environment for trading without hampering the user experience. The key results of the partnership so far are: