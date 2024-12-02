OneWest Bank launches mobile app for small businesses

The business app’s goal to assist small businesses to make payments, digitally deposit checks, OneWest accounts fund transaction, schedule appointments and finds the nearest branch location. Through the mobile app, customers can also apply for funds to support their equipment financing and working capital needs.

In 2020, the company it integrated with Zelle to offer a mobile banking app enhancing its digital capabilities. OneWest’s other products and features include OneBusiness Interest Checking and Money Market Savings accounts. The company also facilitates its customers to apply for equipment financing through its parent company CIT and its national Small Business Solutions division.