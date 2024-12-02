OneVest gets CAD 5 mln to help companies launch wealth management products

The investment round was led by Luge, with the participation of Panache Ventures, AAF Management, FJ Labs, and NAventures, among others. The seed raise brings OneVest’s total funding to CAD 7.1 million, after a pre-seed financing round that closed in Q2 2021.

The company aims to support fintech startups through its wealth-as-a-service platform. According to OneVest’s CEO, the platform is the first of its kind in Canada, and is looking to provide more access to investing experience for its customers.

OneVest supports various types of customers, including credit unions, traditional banks, fintechs, and wealth management companies. Its end-to-end platform can be embedded in consumer-facing products through APIs.