OneSpan, Orange Money to secure mobile banking app against fraud

The company specialising in securing remote banking transactions offers its IAA service to Orange Money, a subsidiary of Romania’s telecom provider Orange a, enabling it to secure its mobile banking application and authenticate mobile transactions while detecting and preventing against mobile malware.

Using IAA, Orange Money can protect its customers through a range of multifactor authentication technologies. IAA also offers pre-configured, customizable rule sets for threat detection together with AI-based machine learning, behavioural analysis, and transaction risk analysis. IAA is built on OneSpan’s Trusted Identity (TID) platform, which brings together a portfolio of technologies to enable real-time fraud detection through a set of cloud-based solutions.

Orange Money is an alternative to traditional banking. As a mobile financial services app, Orange Money gives clients options for local and international transfers, bill payments, top-ups, card payments, and contactless digital payments with Android or iOS devices.