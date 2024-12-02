Oneplanetcrowd raises EUR 1 mln growth finance from European Investment Fund

The financing comes in the form of a favourable loan with a term of eight years. The required equity has been strengthened as all shareholders have converted their outstanding (convertible) loans into shares and existing crowd investors have bought additional certificates of shares from Oneplanetcrowd. Following the issue of these shares, Oneplanetcrowd is well positioned to finance its further growth. As a result of the conversion of loans, solvency increased significantly.

Partly as a result of this financing, further investments will be made in the coming years in the quality of the services provided by, among others:

The improvement of front-end and back-end IT systems

Expanding sales and marketing capacity

Offering new products such as bonds, equities and limited tradability

Meeting strict regulatory requirements as Oneplanetcrowd is one of the few platforms operating under MiFID II

Oneplanetcrowd has received the investment for capacity building financed by the EU under the Employment and Social Innovation Programme (EaSI). The EaSI programme supports the social and employment policies of the European Union. The Programme falls under the responsibility of the European Commission and contributes to the implementation of the Europe 2020 Strategy.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments which specifically target this market segment. In this role, EIF fosters EU objectives in support of innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, growth, and employment.