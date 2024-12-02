Oneida Limited selects Invoiceware International for compliance support in Mexico

In order to minimize audit risks, Oneida Limited turned to Invoiceware International for e-accounting that easily integrates into its existing SAP ERP system at a fixed cost for complete compliance in Mexico.

In 2015 the SAT, Mexico’s tax authority, imposed new eContabilidad legislation requiring companies to submit their chart of accounts, trial balances and journal entries electronically to the government on a monthly basis.

As business-to-government financial regulations become increasingly more complex across Latin America, Oneida Limited selected Invoiceware International in order to automate its electronic accounting process. With this automation, Oneida Limited eliminates the need for manual reports that can easily result in mistakes and audits, and avoids ongoing change management to its native ERP system as the legislation changes.

In addition to simplified compliance with new government legislation, Oneida Limited will also benefit from added transparency, allowing users to track and monitor fiscal reports within its corporate SAP system.