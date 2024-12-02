OneConnect partners SaaS player Pismo

This partnership sees OneConnect's suite of technological solutions complemented with Pismo's scalable, nimble, and multi-tenant SaaS platform to better serve a broader range of financial institutions within Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as the press release says.

OneConnect chose Pismo as its latest strategic partner due to Pismo's experience developing and implementing banking SaaS solutions for financial institutions including digital banks. Together with Pismo, OneConnect will soon be able to offer SaaS-based core banking solutions suitable for smaller banks.

This potentially allows for integration within OneConnect's existing products, such as its anti-fraud engines and mobile banking applications, which previously targeted top incumbent and large banks looking to digitalise.