OneBanks, Moneyhub to help preserve community banking

The partnership will seek to preserve access to everyday banking services for UK communities impacted by bank branch closures. OneBanks shared branch concept will enable customers who value face-to-face contact when carrying out basic banking transactions to continue to access such services via fully manned kiosks in high footfall locations such as supermarkets, shopping centres, and bus or railway stations. A first pilot is underway in Denny, Scotland, with four more locations lined up across the UK for further trials in 2021.

As OneBanks’ technical services provider, Moneyhub will power the kiosks using Moneyhub’s Open Banking data API to deliver key functionality such as access to user balances, bill payments, cash deposits, and withdrawals, ensuring that these core services are accessible to customers in a friendly, human environment. This is done securely and with customer consent using the latest Open Banking facilities.