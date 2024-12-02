OneBanks Hub, Answer Pay partner for bill payment services

Request to Pay allows customers to settle utility and other bills. It has been devised as a solution for customers on a low-income who currently pay a ‘poverty premium’ as they are ineligible for the discounts offered to customers paying by Direct Debit. The facility supports OneBanks Hub’s objective of meeting the needs of vulnerable and low-income customers who are increasingly disadvantaged by the closure of traditional bank branches and the steady migration of banking and payments away from cash and person-to-person towards impersonal digital transaction methods.

Request to Pay has been devised in collaboration with the financial services industry and aims to replace traditional bills with a secure messaging system that allows customers to receive requests for payment and decide when and how they want to pay. Customers can choose to pay in full or in part, as well as selecting which method: cash, bank transfer, credit, or debit card as well as, thanks to this partnership, in person at OneBanks Hub kiosks later in 2022. Customers using Request to Pay could also view all outstanding payment requests in one place making it easier to budget and plan payments, a huge help to those on a tight budget or with debt issues.

Request to Pay is primarily aimed at utility providers, councils, and government departments but could equally work for any business or individual that has to deal with large numbers of customers paying regular amounts.