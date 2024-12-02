OneBanks, Co-op roll out kiosk banking concept in the UK

The fully staffed kiosk, which has created seven new roles for local people, will have a soft launch from Tuesday 15th December, with the service going fully live in 2021. It is set to provide Denny with an independent ‘gateway’ provider, offering access to on-site OneBanks colleagues and services of the big high street banks in one location, irrespective of where individuals and SME customers bank.

OneBanks will be open from 7am until 10pm Monday to Friday and 9 am to 6pm weekends giving people in the community access to 93 hours of banking services each week. OneBanks offers personal, in-branch services for people and SMEs in communities where traditional bricks and mortar banks have disappeared. The Co-op collaboration is part of OneBanks’ purpose to bring back human banking to communities and to accelerate financial inclusion for everyone – including people left behind by the shift towards cashless transactions.

New technology such as facial recognition will help customers who struggle with passwords; and open banking and technology partners will bring world class security to transactions. The OneBanks kiosk will offer everyday banking from cash withdrawals, deposits, payments, transfers, to support and face-to-face conversation with human beings. Services to customers are free of charge.

The initiative also results from OneBanks’ partnership with the national Community to Access to Cash Pilot (CACP) project – led by the banking and finance industry working with UK communities to test scalable solutions to keep cash sustainable.