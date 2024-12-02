One in ten SMEs invoices are paid late -report

According to a study by UK-based payment service provider Sage Pay, the average business is owed GBP 11,358, with one in five owed more than GBP 30,000.

With 67 % of SME business owners saying they still use paper invoices, the study also reveals that such businesses spend the equivalent of two weeks each year chasing unpaid invoices. For one in ten companies, a third (33 %) of invoices is paid late.

When it comes to new invoicing methods, mid-sized companies are leading the way, with 85 % saying they have adopted e-invoicing.