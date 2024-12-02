One bad experience dilutes brand loyalty in financial services, research shows

Seven out of ten customers demonstrate deeper loyalty to financial services and insurance companies that invest in customer experience (CX), according to a new research study by Talkdesk. Furthermore, when customers have options, they will not tolerate bad CX, as two-thirds of the nearly 900 global respondents said one bad customer experience would impact brand loyalty.

While financial services and insurance companies have expanded digital touchpoints, the industry is struggling with legacy systems and data silos that are preventing a fully connected experience. With strong customer demand for omnichannel interactions, a lack of connected experiences can drive friction, and potentially churn. Within the study, Talkdesk reveals more than 50% of financial services and insurance CX professionals identify customer experience as a high strategic priority.