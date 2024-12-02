Omnio selects AutoRek for reconciliation solutions

Omnio is a ﬁnancial services infrastructure provider, combining banking functionalities and customer engagement / loyalty together in a single platform. Headquartered in London with operations in the UK and Europe, it supports many global corporate and financial institutions in delivering innovative and effective banking, payment, and loyalty solutions.

AutoRek will be providing the core reconciliation solution, including internal and external reconciliations between Omnio’s payment processors, bank accounts, and ledger system. Replacing the operations team’s manual processes on Excel by providing end-to-end automation, AutoRek’s solution aims to provide automated reporting and real-time Management Information.