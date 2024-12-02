Oliver Wyman Digital launches Edge





Built by Oliver Wyman Digital's in-house team of designers and engineers, Edge is a cloud-native platform that is modular, scalable, and designed around regulatory requirements in Asia Pacific to reduce upfront cost and decrease risk. It includes a future-ready front end, pre-integrated middle and back-end services, and productionised infrastructure. This translates to the ability to increase the distribution of products to multiple partner websites or apps, access to pre-configured financial services products, and flexibility for integrations with multiple third-party providers such as eKYC.

For tech firms and non-banks looking to enter the financial services market, Edge opens opportunities for them to explore alternative business models and new revenue streams. Edge is a complementary product to Oliver Wyman's holistic approach to building new digital ventures, supporting clients from strategy through to design, build, and launch.