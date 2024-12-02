Old Second National Bank upgrades digital processes

To upgrade its account management procedures, Old Second National Bank has selected Newgen’s digital account opening and maintenance solution, developed on the NewgenONE low-code platform.

Newgen’s Digital Account Opening Solution is crafted to simplify the online account creation process while allowing banks to provide a personalised, omnichannel experience. This solution will automate the entire lifecycle of account opening.

Key features of the partnership with Newgen Software

A user-friendly interface;

Better integration capabilities with existing systems;

A monitoring dashboard to upgrade the customer journey.

Additionally, this solution helps bank customers to begin their banking experience from anywhere and on any device. It also reduces authentication time, helps customer acquisition, and lowers abandonment rates. Ultimately, it provides a tailored onboarding experience accessible through both online and in-branch channels, upgrading the experience for retail and business customers alike.

By leveraging this technology, the solution ensures high levels of security and compliance with industry standards, safeguarding sensitive customer data. The intuitive design caters to users of all ages and technical proficiencies, making the banking process more inclusive and accessible.

Furthermore, the platform offers personalised recommendations and insights based on user behaviour and preferences, fostering deeper customer engagement and loyalty. Advanced analytics and reporting tools help bank staff to make data-driven decisions, upgrading operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

With continuous updates and support, the solution evolves to meet the changing needs of the financial landscape, ensuring that banks remain competitive and innovative. This comprehensive approach not only transforms the customer experience but also drives sustainable growth and success for financial institutions.

Newgen solution has built-in process automation, content services, and communication management functionalities. Whether it's onboarding, service requests, lending, underwriting, or a variety of other applications across different sectors, Newgen simplifies all its processes.