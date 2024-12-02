OKX partners TradingView to launch a mobile integration

Through this partnership, users will be able to trade OKX spot and derivatives through the TradingView app for the first time via an app integration that’s available on both Android and iOS devices. The primary aim of this partnership is to ensure a more seamless and user-friendly trading experience. For instance, users can now connect their OKX account to the web and desktop versions of TradingView, as well as the mobile app without having to switch between platforms.

It's also worth mentioning that OKX customers have gained the ability to execute spot and derivatives trades directly via TradingView charts on the mobile app, and they can also modify ongoing trades in real time.

The collaboration between the two companies comes in the context of OKX's ‘Two Months of Zero-Fee Trading’ promotion for new users who sign up, complete KYC and connect their account to TradingView. OKX and TradingView partnered for the first time on 19 July 2022, when more than 260 cryptocurrencies became accessible to TradingView's user base.

OKX representatives cited by prnewswire.com offered some insight into this joint effort and emphasised their hopes to improve the trading experience for all users and provide more flexibility and convenience when directly trading with OKX through TradingView. In turn, TradingView officials brought up the common goal of the two companies to empower traders around the world. They also mentioned that this partnership will help OKX users to trade with more ease and confidence.

What else has OKX been up to?

In March 2023, OKX has set its eyes on Hong Kong and established a local entity to launch virtual asset services in the country. The company intends to apply for the virtual asset service provider (VASP) licence under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, which is scheduled to take effect on 1 June 2023, and the Type 1 and 7 licences under the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

OKX representatives see regulation and licensing as key areas to the future success of the crypto and Web3 sectors. The company also sees potential in Hong Kong and is committed to investing in talent and working with regulators over the next five years to continue building the local ecosystem.