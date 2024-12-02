Okra secures USD 1 mln from TLcom

Okra, the API developer, created a product that generates revenues from both payment startups and established financial institutions. Okra has raised the pre-seed funding from TLcom Capital — a USD 71 million VC company focused on investing in Africa.

Okra is shaping a platform that connects accounts and financial data to banking apps into a revenue generating product. Okra has already created a diverse client list that includes mobile payments startup PalmPay, insurer Axa Mansard and Nigerian digital lender Renmoney.