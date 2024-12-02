Okay partners with the Open Banking community to launch in the UK

OBE is a global community and voice for fintechs, banks, bigtechs, and other institutions that aim to build an emerging dynamic sector introduced through Open Banking. Thus, Okay will join a roster of industry sponsors such as Mastercard and Railsbank, OBE’s headline sponsors, and Token and TrueLayer, the two other community sponsors.

Open Banking Excellence is a platform to meet, share, learn, and collaborate with like-minded open banking and open finance pioneers from around the world working together to create better financial services and encourage innovation for the benefit of consumers.

Okay is a fully PSD2-compliant strong customer authentication platform, incorporating the requirements of the second stage of the European Payment Services Directive. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has offices in Skien (Norway) and Paris (France).