OIX and ToIP align to achieve trusted digital transactions





They are now committed to aligning their efforts, having realised the synergies in the work they were doing and the vast potential of working more closely together to drive their common agenda across the globe.

With a combined worldwide membership of over 360 organisations, this is an important development in the journey towards full digital ID adoption and a digital future that will work for everyone involved.

Born from the self-sovereign identity movement, ToIP’s ToIP Stack is defining a complete architecture for internet-scale digital trust that combines the technical requirements for cryptographic trust at the machine layer with the governance requirements for human trust at the business, legal, and social layers.

Equally, the OIX’s work around the governance of digital ID has been influential and widely accepted. It complements the governance elements of the ToIP stack. A prime example is OIX’s recently launched Guide to Trust Frameworks for Smart Digital ID.