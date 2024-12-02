OG Pay teams with Bankable to enter European digital payments market

OG Bank and OG Pay have signed an agreement with Bankable, designer of ‘Banking-as-a-Service’ solutions, to offer digital banking and digital payment solutions primarily in the UK and Germany. OG Bank and OG Pay includes a chat-based payment wallet and a digital point of sale (POS) that can be operated from mobile devices.

Senior executives say OG Pay’s chat-based payment solution and digital POS will act as a disruptive newcomer to the financial sector. Chat based payment solutions and mobile payment processing are regarded as widely and commonly used in Asia, creating new global competitors using technology that has yet to adopted in Europe.