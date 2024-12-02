Ofgem seeks input on digital energy consumer data

The Call for Input, titled 'Data Sharing in a Digital Future,' emphasises the necessity for consumers to actively provide, manage, and withdraw consent to share their data with various entities in the energy sector. Ofgem contends that enabling consumers to securely share their energy data with trusted market participants will facilitate the delivery of energy services aimed at reducing both costs and carbon footprints.

The primary objectives of Ofgem, alongside adhering to data protection regulations, include improving access to personal data across the energy sector, fostering consumer trust in data-sharing services, and establishing an efficient consent process or mechanism.

Representatives from Ofgem talked about the importance of placing consumers at the core of the digital, data-driven future envisioned by the regulator. They emphasised the pivotal role of consumer data, particularly from smart meters, in informing energy distribution and maintaining a balanced demand and supply system in a decentralised, digital, and data-driven energy landscape.

In support of their commitment to consumer-centric practices, Ofgem invites feedback from various stakeholders through the Call for Input. The consultation aims to gather insights on the necessity for facilitation or policy intervention to realise the vision of a digitalised, data-driven energy system where consumers can trust that their data is utilised equitably and that their interests are prioritised. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their responses by 26 January 2024.

Previous developments from Ofgem

In November 2023, Ofgem initiated a consultation process regarding proposed modifications to standing charges in energy bills. The objective of these adjustments is to address concerns related to fairness, specifically focusing on prepayment meter (PPM) and standard credit (SC) customers.

The proposal outlined a two-stage approach. Firstly, standing charges for prepayment meters and direct debit customers will be levelised starting from April 2024. Subsequently, in the second stage, debt-related costs for direct debit and standard credit customers would undergo a similar levelisation process.

These proposed changes are designed to alleviate the financial burden on vulnerable customers, particularly prepayment meter and standard credit customers who currently experience higher bills, according to information provided by Energylivenews.