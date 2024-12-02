Office Depot selects Atlas Products for e-invoicing solution

The Atlas supplier enablement network provides Office Depot with an electronic platform for collaboration and commerce with over 4,000 suppliers of goods-for-resale products spanning eight countries and seven languages. The solution facilitates product catalogue and pricing synchronisation, electronic invoicing, and enablement of automated transactions through the entire purchase-to-pay process. The Atlas network supports European business-to-business standards, multiple currencies and value-added tax compliance. In addition to providing the network-based technology platform, Atlas Products are delivering supplier on-boarding and enablement programs.

Office Depot is a global provider of products, services and solutions for the workplace serving consumers through approximately 2,000 retail locations, ecommerce websites and a business-to-business sales channel.

Atlas Products International is a UK-based provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based business-to-business (B2B) EDI integration, data transfer, and e-invoicing solutions.

In July 2014, HighJump Software, a global provider of supply chain management software, acquired Atlas Products International.