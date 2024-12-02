Octet expands to Europe

Marius Savin’s arrival as Octet Group’s Representative in Europe signals further growth for the Australian Group involved in supply chain finance, which earlier this year recruited global experts from NAB, Citibank and IBM to ramp the global expansion of the Octet platform from Australia.

The new appointment is a step for growing the Octet business community in Europe by on-boarding additional financial institutions and businesses of all sizes, from multi-nationals to SMEs in the region, enhancing the reach of the company’s ever-expanding global network.

The Octet platform is a supply chain management and financing platform that allows businesses to negotiate and transact with suppliers and manufacturers globally in one central place, with everything stored in the cloud. The platform lets businesses use any payment method: bank credit, direct debit, cash sources or corporate cards.

According to Octet, the platform has been used by over 10,000 suppliers across 60 countries to date. The company’s expansion into Europe follows a recent landmark partnership between Octet and Australia’s largest business bank Westpac Banking Group to launch Business Link, an Octet-enabled supply chain management platform.

The platform is available to businesses around the world who trade with partners in countries including Australia, Canada, the US and China.