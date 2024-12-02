



As part of this partnership, Ocrolus technology is set to enable Envestnet|Yodlee customers to gather financial data from uploaded documents, including banks and income statements to supplement data from digital sources. By offering end-users the capability to either submit documents or digitally connect bank accounts, Envestnet|Yodlee aims to expand its document coverage abilities.











Ocrolus - Envestnet|Yodlee collaboration objectives

According to Ocrolus’ officials, even if the financial industry underwent significant digital transformation, documents remain a critical source of data. By joining forces with Envestnet|Yodlee, the company intends to provide a more comprehensive and efficient customer experience across a variety of financial services use cases. Through its AI-enabled document automation technology, Ocrolus supports over 1,000 document types with over 99% accuracy, no matter the format or quality. By being able to capture and analyse data from both documents and digital connections, Envestnet|Yodlee assists users and offers them a more convenient and efficient decision-making process.



Furthermore, representatives from Envestnet|Yodlee underlined that the partnership with Ocrolus allows the company to broaden its capabilities and deliver on its commitment to support bank and tech customers to achieve financial wellness, through accessing the tools they need from financial institutions, enterprise technology companies, wealth management financial advisor relationships, and credit lending providers. With additional document automation capabilities, Envestnet|Yodlee is set to enhance and simplify the onboarding process for credit and lending use cases. Ocrolu’s experience in processing documents adds new statement upload capabilities to Envestnet|Yodlee’s platform, including connections from over 17,000 global sources, enabling enhancements and additional insights for financial service providers.





Envestnet|Yodlee’s recent developments