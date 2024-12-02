



Supporting OCN’s business model, the fundraising saw participation from investors for the equity elements, including Caravela Capital, Collide Capital, and Great North Ventures, while the debt segment was offered by new investors such as i80 Group. The capital injection is set to allow OCN to advance its international expansion strategy, with the firm already working on solidifying its position in the US. In addition, OCN is committed to delivering its services and becoming a financial partner for the gig economy in the Americas, whilst targeting a worldwide presence.











OCN’s development strategy

By utilising its technology, OCN works towards serving customers often excluded from the formal financial system, offering these individuals the financial support they require to improve their earnings and optimise their quality of life. Supported by substantial capital injection and a strategically enhanced leadership team, OCN intends to become a comprehensive fintech platform with a diversified suite of financial products and solutions that can assist the gig workforce, and advance financial inclusion in the regions it operates in.



Furthermore, representatives from OCN underlined that the new financing is set to enable the company to continue to improve its technology and operational capabilities, thus reaching more gig workers in Latin America and the US. According to officials from the investment firms which participated in the funding round, the current capital is set to support OCN in its next phase of growth and allow it to deliver resources to gig workers, who represent a significant segment of the economy. Great North Ventures highlighted that offering an all-inclusive rental model for ride-share drivers is important in advancing economic growth, as it allows drivers to achieve financial stability and optimise mobility solutions in the current market.





The gig economy in Latin America