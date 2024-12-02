



As part of their collaboration, OceanAir, formerly known as CBC FCU, and Spiral are set to enable members to convert everyday purchases into savings and community impact, as well as to allow them to donate via an online Giving Center. In addition, integrating Spiral’s Everyday Impact aims to support OceanAir’s members in rounding up their daily purchases to go towards saving for the future and assisting their charitable causes, in turn directly supporting their communities and nonprofit organisations.











OceanAir and Spiral’s Giving Center

The new Giving Center intends to equip members with the ability to donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts. In addition, via the personalised Giving Center, customers can develop a customised portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and obtain a donation report for tax purposes. Commenting on the partnership, representatives from OceanAir underlined that through these newly offered experiences, members can further optimise their personalised financial journey, allowing them to give back to their communities.

Furthermore, collaboration with Spiral is set to enable OceanAir to scale awareness and digital donations directly from its member base to its charitable nonprofit partners. At the same time, the company can grow its offering for local nonprofit organisations and positively impact communities via fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events. Spiral’s officials highlighted OceanAir’s commitment to providing financial support to its members and enabling them to give back to the communities they serve. The alliance between the two companies focuses on enabling more credit unions to scale deposits, engage with new members, and assist individuals in helping others through everyday banking.