OCBC rolls out voice command and messaging payments in Singapore

Both services are available to all OCBC Bank customers using iPhone devices running the iOS10 software and the latest OCBC mobile banking app. The bank announced also that the payments are authenticated by the customer using their mobile banking credentials. The innovations were developed by OCBC Bank’s in-house mobile developer, e-business and its group customer experience teams.

The Siri and iMessage services work on OCBC Pay Anyone, the bank’s mobile banking service. In October 2016, the bank increased the OCBC Pay Anyone daily transfer limit from SGD 100 to SGD 1,000. Since then, the amount of money being sent via its e-payment service has increased 250% with average month-on-month transaction growth of about 10% since August 2014 according to Marketing Interactive.