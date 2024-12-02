OCBC pilots green financing framework for SMEs

According to finews.asia, the new Sustainable Financing Framework helps SMEs in Singapore to access financing of up to USD 14.89 million to accelerate their sustainability plans.

Developed with the support of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Green and Sustainability-Linked Loan Grant Scheme, the framework eliminates the need to establish a customised framework for each company.

Financing under the framework can come in the form of solutions such as green loans, green letters of credit and green banker’s guarantees. It covers green activities in eight categories, including clean transportation, green buildings, energy efficiency and more.



