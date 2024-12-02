OCBC introduces facial biometrics for ATMs





Face verification can now be performed on OCBC Bank ATMs for account bank enquiries, which has been rolled out in eight ATMs around the city state. The bank said it will extend face verification for cash withdrawals to all OCBC Bank ATMs in Singapore progressively.

The customer’s scanned face is matched and verified against Singapore’s national biometric database containing the images and identities of four million Singapore residents.

OCBC’s noted that face verification is embedded with security features to prevent fraud, including 'liveness-detection,' a technology that detects and blocks the use of photographs, videos, or masks during the verification process.