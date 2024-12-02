OCBC Bank to launch AI-powered voice banking with Google

Consumers will be able to speak to the Google Assistant on a smartphone or a Google Home device to initiate a conversation about the bank’s service offerings. OCBC Bank becomes the first bank to offer voice-based banking in Singapore.

The Google Assistant will provide consumers with another self-service digital channel to interact with OCBC Bank that is embedded in consumers’ lives. The consumers can get instant responses by posing general banking questions to the Google Assistant at any time of the day.

This integration complements other self-service digital channels such as AI-powered chatbot ‘Emma’, which was launched in 2017 and is specialised in answering home and renovation loan queries on the OCBC Bank website.