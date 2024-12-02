OCBC Bank lets iPhone users voice their transactions

Customers will be able to check their bank account balance, credit card details, and make e-payments including those linked or not linked to the local peer-to-peer PayNow service. The platform was developed in-house, a similar voice-command service being introduced to corporate banking customers in October 2017.

In order to use the new service customers have to access the latest version of OCBCs mobile banking app and running no later than the iOS11 platform. They can check their balance account by saying Hey Siri, whats my balance or how much money do I have in my bank account. Moreover, users can authenticate transactions through fingerprint or facial recognition (the latter being available only on iPhone X).

The bank aims to include other voice-command services in future, such as bill payments, money management, and other frequent servicing requests, according to the bank’s officials.