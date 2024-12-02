OCBC Bank inks agreement with Bank of Shanghai

This is part of efforts to strengthen OCBCs position as a key partner for Chinese enterprises expanding into South-east Asia.

Apart from sharing knowledge and resources, exploring joint business and talent development opportunities, and strengthening risk management functionalities, the banks will collaborate closely to provide clients with trade finance, corporate banking, treasury and investment banking solutions tailored to their cross-border needs.

The partnership offers Bank of Shanghais corporate clients access to OCBCs suite of funding and risk management solutions and extensive network.

This is the second time OCBC is signing an MoU with Bank of Shanghai. The first MOU was signed in April 2017 when the banks agreed to cooperate across a range of business areas, including trade finance, corporate and investment banking, treasury, settlement, loans and cross-border financing to support the in-market and cross-border needs of each others customers.