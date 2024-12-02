OBS partners ProfitStars for mobile remote deposit and bill pay

OBS Messenger Financial Center is an enhanced business e-banking platform supporting account and transaction reporting, e-statement delivery, stop payments, positive pay, account transfers and payment initiation of ACH transactions and wire transfers.

In addition to the remote deposit and bill pay services, the partnership is set to enable integration of the ProfitStars offerings with the OBS Messenger Mobile Banking Tablet and Smartphone applications to deliver mobile remote deposit and mobile bill payment services.

In October 2013, Online Banking Solutions (OBS) unveiled Messenger Mobile Tablet, a mobile application that will provide its business customers with the features of the OBS Messenger Financial Center.