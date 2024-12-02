OBR partners with Profusion and Sisense to help SMEs

The platform, called OpenRep, uses Open Banking Data and predictive modelling to provide financial institutions with near real-time assessment of the viability and future growth of a business. OpenRep provides visibility on a range of factors including a company’s client base by industry and geography, P&L, supply chain, balance sheet, targets and performance, liquidity and cash flow management. Using data science the platform can predict future cash flow, performance and monitor for fraud.

By automating the collection and analysis of data, OpenRep will allow lenders to make more timely decisions. OpenRep uses Sisense’s data visualisation tools to enable the information on an SME to be presented in a dashboard. Profusion, whose clients include HSBC, first direct and Coty, worked with OBR to integrate Sisense’s platform and build OpenRep’s predictive models.

OBR, in partnership with Profusion and Sisense, will release OpenRep in Q2 of 2021 via a limited pilot scheme with selected Lenders and SMEs.