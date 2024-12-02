



This partnership aligns with Objectway’s vision to provide financial institutions with advanced, modular and scalable solutions that support operational agility. Moreover, Objectway’s aim is to further expand into the MENA region.











The selection process and Markaz’s aim

Through this partnership, Objectway will support Markaz in delivering a better client experience by significantly improving and automating processes and client journeys.

By incorporating Objectway’s front-end solution, Markaz will gain greater operational agility, automated workflows, and improved data-driven decision-making capabilities for their client-facing activities.

The company followed a rigorous selection process with the help of Ernst & Young Wealth & Asset Management consulting services to capture industry best practices. This included a review of the breadth and depth of Objectway’s solution capabilities, as well as its flexibility, accessibility, and configurability.

Other elements that were decisive in the selection were Objectway's approach to implementation and delivery, financial stability, reputation, experience with similar projects and customers, and recommendations from references.

Markaz’s focus was on finding not only a solution that met its technical requirements, but also one that aligned with its vision to optimise its services and further market growth.





More about Markaz

Markaz is a player in the financial sector of the MENA region with total assets under management of over USD 4.56 billion as of 30th September 2024. The company is present in 13 countries, with bespoke advisory services and diversified investment portfolios.

The company created various investment channels to help widen investor’s horizons and offer better experiences across its offerings. Markaz sought a modular front office solution that would align with its business objectives, comply with Kuwait's regulatory framework, and support its relationship managers and advisors in delivering personalised client solutions.