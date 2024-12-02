Objectway acquires Nest Wealth





Through this acquisition, Objectway aims to expand its capabilities and geographic footprint in North America and to become a trusted end-to-end global partner for the wealth management industry. Moreover, it is set to provide a more comprehensive range of products and services to existing and new customers in both the EMEA and North American regions.









A digital wealth platform for Canada’s market

Objectway is a global fintech provider of as-a-service software and services to banks, wealth and asset managers, with more than 30 years of business expertise on the market. Over time, the company has built partnerships with banks, and wealth and asset management firms to help them scale their business through specially tailored software and services. Moreover, it has helped financial institutions of all sizes and geographies to embark on their digital transformation journey.

On the other hand, Nest Wealth has more than 10 years in the Canadian wealth market. The company provides digital wealth solutions for onboarding, account opening, and financial planning to large financial institutions including banks, custodians and asset managers, wealth management firms and individual advisors, as well as direct-to-investor management services. Among its clients, there are some of Canada’s largest six banks as well as the National Bank of Canada, National Bank Independent Network, etc.

Moreover, as the official press release shows, Canada is recognised as a market with a growing population and a modern financial ecosystem, having a large distribution of wealth advisory services per individual.

Commenting on the announcement, Objectway stated that the Nest Wealth team has already built a notable digital wealth platform with a preeminent client base. Thus, through this partnership, the company aims to maximise its business potential, focusing on a digital and flexible as-a-service approach. In response to this, Nest Wealth expressed its intention to extend across the North American region and broaden additional market opportunities for continuous development in EMEA.





Objectway previous developments

Objectway is a fintech that supports financial institutions with the implementation of digital transformation programmes. In May 2023, Belgium-based wealth advisor Accuro selected Objectway to power a new wealth management platform for its private clients. The new solution is built on the vendor’s Objectway Platform offering, hosted on the cloud.

Moreover, previous to this acquisition, in August 2021, Objectway acquired Germany-based DIE SOFTWARE, a provider of core banking systems in German-speaking Europe tailored to the needs of private, retail and central banks in the DACH region and Luxembourg. With the acquisition, Objectway expanded its portfolio of wealth and asset management solutions with a trusted banking platform. This created an open, modular end-to-end banking suite that supports the digital transformation of private banks, retail banks, wealth and asset managers.