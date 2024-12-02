Objectway acquires DIE SOFTWARE

Objectway supports financial institutions with the implementation of digital transformation programs. DIE SOFTWARE is a provider of core banking systems in German-speaking Europe tailored to the needs of private, retail and central banks in the DACH region and in Luxembourg.

With the acquisition, Objectway plans to expand its portfolio of wealth and asset management solutions with a reliable and versatile core banking platform. This creates an open, modular end-to-end banking suite that supports the digital transformation of private banks, retail banks, wealth and asset managers. According to an Objectway representative, the company’s goal is to create a banking suite including digital customer management, investment advice and portfolio management.