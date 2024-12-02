OBIE launches consultation on latest version

This represents the next stage in the development of open banking in the UK. This versions includes updates on:

A2(b)(iii) – Consent and Access Dashboards;

A10 – Sweeping, with specific focus on third party guidance when using variable recurring payments for sweeping;

Amendments to API & MI specifications resulting from changes requests & known defects;

Various Trustee actions;

The OBIE welcomes responses to the consultation from all interested parties. The consultation process will take place between the 16 August and 3 September 2021. The OBIE is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, 24 August at 13:00, to talk through v3.1.9 artefacts and explain the consultation process in more detail.