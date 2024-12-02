OB10 partners DocuSphere for AP automation solutions

The new customer is set to use the combined service to automate its global accounts payable processing, eliminate paper and support its environmental initiatives.

Together, the companies are set to enable customers to streamline their accounts payable functions, from receipt of e-invoice to payment.

The solution delivers certified integration for SAP, Oracle Validated Integration for Oracle E-Business Suite and JD Edwards.

In recent news, OB10 has announced that it delivers compliant e-invoicing in Brazil through its partnership with Comprova, an officially accredited Brazilian certification service provider and digital signature platform.

