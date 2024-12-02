OB10 completes transition to Tungsten Network

The reorganised Tungsten Network agreed with an existing customer, an IT multinational, to convert USD 20 billion of annual paper transactions to electronic invoices and agreed to install the Invoice Status Service to over USD 33 billion of invoices (to give suppliers visibility of the status of their invoices). Additionally, it signed a record level of revenues from suppliers.

Tungsten Network Analytics is now fully compliant with US federal requirements.

Also, Tungsten Network Finance has started discounting invoices, with the permission of FIBI (Bank) and the Financial Conduct Authority.

In recent news, OB10 and DocuSphere, a provider of accounts payable automation solutions, have entered a partnership and signed their first joint customer.

