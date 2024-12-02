OakNorth Bank partners with AML provider ComplyAdvantage

This partnership allows OakNorth Bank to offer a new onboarding experience to its customers, fully comply with AML regulations and continue its growth journey with confidence that no suspicious activity will go unnoticed.

ComplyAdvantage’s technology uses machine learning and natural language processing to help regulated organisations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. The company’s proprietary database is derived from millions of data points that provide dynamic, real-time insights across sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and adverse media.

ComplyAdvantage’s suite of financial crime detection tools integrates into OakNorth Bank’s workflow, enabling the bank to screen for risk at onboarding and to monitor entities in real-time throughout the customer lifecycle, including their transaction activity and any adverse media connected to them.



